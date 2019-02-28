CBI registers cases to probe fraudulent letter to Maharashtra CM on PMO letterhead

About 10 months after complaints from the Prime Minister's Office, the CBI has registered two cases to probe alleged fraudulent use of the letterhead of a in the top office in letters seeking favours, including one addressed to Devendra Fadnavis, officials said.

It is alleged that one of the fraudulent letters was addressed to the on a purported PMO letterhead signed by Debashree Mukherjee, in the Prime Minister's Office, on November 27, 2017, the agency has said in the FIR.

"It is alleged in above said purported letter (was) to favour Vilayati Ram Mittal, in connection with the development of plot in Bandra," the FIR said.

The agency alleged that the purported letter said that local authorities are biased and helping some developers.

Another fraudulent letter also on a purported PMO letterhead under the signature of Mukherjee was directed to the DRDO, Pune and was sent through fax.

The said letter was about testing bio-fuel developed by a company, A N Biofuel, and provide its report to the company, it alleged.

in the PMO had approached the CBI in April last year with a complaint alleging that none of the letters has been sent to the persons concerned, calling it a case of "forgery", officials said.

