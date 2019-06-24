Rebel AAP MLAs seek more time from speaker to reply on charge under anti-defection law

Rebel legislators and Anil Bajpai, facing charge of defection to BJP, presented their written submissions to the of the on Monday and sought deferment of personal hearing before the on the issue.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Notices were issued to the duo on a petition of MLA and accusing them of joining the BJP ahead of recent Lok Sabha polls.

In their replies, Sehrawat and Bajpai said that the newspaper clippings annexed with Bhardwaj's petition were "illegible" and demanded that they be provided typed and translated copies so that they are able to submit their response on the charge of defection.

"....I request you to defer the hearing on June 25 and grant me six weeks time from the date of supply of clear typed and translated copies of the petition and annexed documents," Bajpai said in his written submission to the

Citing the same reason, Sehrwat, MLA from constituency, sought four weeks time to furnish his reply over the charge of joining the BJP.

"The office of the acts as a tribunal as per laid guidelines, while deciding cases under and hence the documents furnished before it should be up to the standard," Sehrawat said at a press conference.

Sources, however, said that both legislators were given time of seven days, which is "sufficient to respond to the notice of Secretariat."



"There is a hearing on the issue tomorrow. will go by laid down rules," they said.

Gandhi Nagar MLA, Bajpai said an office of profit case was pending against him and before applying against him, it need to be clarified whether he was a or not.

Sehrawat and Bajpai had joined the BJP in presence of senior party leaders including Vijay Goel, in May, although both maintained that they had not applied for membership of the party.

"Even on the BJP dais, I had said that I have not taken the party membership. Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha shared dias with leaders of opposition parties and still continued to be Members of Parliament," Sehrawat said.

