Sri Lanka's most on Monday became the latest government figure to face possible criminal charges over "major lapses" linked to the bombings that killed 258 people.

Hemasiri Fernando, who was before the April 21 bombing of three churches and three hotels, should be investigated for his failure to prevent or minimise the attacks, General said.

The general said in a letter to Sri Lanka's that a presidential commission of inquiry had found "major lapses" by Fernando, who has since resigned from his top job.

While Fernando is the most to face action, also suspended after he refused to step down over the handling of the attacks.

Jayasundara and Fernando have testified before a parliamentary inquiry and accused Sirisena of failing to follow established protocols in assessing threats to national security.

Last week, the general ordered investigations against nine police officers for failing to act on warnings ahead of the bombings, carried out by Islamic State-backed local jihadists.

All nine were senior officers in the districts where the attacks were carried out and have now been transferred from their posts pending disciplinary action and criminal investigations.

Authorities have admitted that warnings sent by of an impending attack by a local group, Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), were ignored.

Some 45 foreign nationals were among the dead and 500 people were injured in the attacks. The tourist hotspot has been under a state of emergency since.

(SIS) has also been criticised for failing to act on the Indian warnings, but no-one from the has been put under investigation.

