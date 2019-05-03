AAP MLA Anil Bajpai joins BJP

Accusing poor treatment from the party leadership, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Anil Bajpai from Gandhinagar joined the BJP here.
Bajpai joined the BJP in the presence of party national vice president Shyam Jaju and Union Minister Vijay Goel.
After joining the party, Bajpai accussed the AAP of treating its legislators poorly.
His joining comes a day after Goel on Thursday claimed that 14 AAP legislators are in touch with the BJP.
