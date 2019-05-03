AAP MLA Anil Bajpai joins BJP

Accusing poor treatment from the party leadership, (AAP) MLA Anil from joined the BJP here.

joined the BJP in the presence of party national and

After joining the party, accussed the AAP of treating its legislators poorly.

His joining comes a day after Goel on Thursday claimed that 14 AAP legislators are in touch with the BJP.

--IANS

aks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)