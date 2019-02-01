Refugee detained in PNG wins Australia's richest literary prize

An Iranian asylum-seeker detained in under Australian laws has won Australia's most valuable literary prize for a book he reportedly wrote using the

Behrouz Boochani, a Kurd who has been held on PNG's since 2013, was awarded the Victorian Prize for Literature on Thursday, said a statement on a government website for the Australian state of

The and filmmaker was awarded the USD 72,600 prize for his book "No Friend But the Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison".

He will receive an additional Aus $25,000 after it also won the non-fiction category.

"(Boochani's) award was accepted by the book's Omid Tofighian, who worked with Boochani over five years to bring the stories to life," the state website said.

said Boochani wrote the work on his phone and sent it to Tofighian bit-by-bit in text messages.

This was because he felt unsafe in the guarded camp, which was shuttered last year after a local court ruling and the asylum-seekers moved elsewhere on the island.

For years has sent asylum-seekers who try to enter the country by boat to or in the Pacific for processing, with those found to be refugees barred from resettling in

The harsh policy is meant to deter people embarking on treacherous sea journeys, but the and other rights groups have criticised the camps' conditions and long detention periods.

Boochani's book beat 27 other shortlisted works published last year in to win the overall prize.

