Chinese engineer charged in theft of Apple car secrets

A Chinese was charged with stealing secrets from a self-driving vehicle project at Apple, a freshly unsealed criminal complaint revealed.

was arrested in January, a day before he was booked on a flight to where he had applied for a job with an company, according to the criminal complaint filed this week in in

The trade secrets theft charge against Chen carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Chen, an electrical engineer, was hired by in June of last year to be part of a hardware design team working on a project at Apple, FBI said in the filing.

Chen was given "secrecy training" in how to avoid leaking information, even to family members, and was one of about 1,200 "core" employees with access to the building where the project was centered, according to the complaint.

In December, Chen was put on notice by that his work performance needed to improve. The next month, a noticed Chen taking photos of the project and alerted superiors, the filing said.

An internal investigation determined that Chen had taken pictures of the project and backed up his work computer to a personal machine, along with more than 2,000 files including schematics, manuals and diagrams, according to the complaint.

Chen told Apple he downloaded his work computer to a personal computer as an "insurance policy" for job prospects in case his performance-improvement-plan at Apple ended with his termination but some photos dated back to June, Hernandez said in the filing.

Chen was suspended from his job as a result of Apple's internal investigation, findings from which were shared with the FBI. In July of last year, an ex-Apple was charged with stealing secrets from the hush-hush project days before he quit to go to a Chinese startup.

Xiaolang Zhang was accused stealing trade secrets from the Apple project, according to a copy of the criminal complaint posted online. The two cases did not appear related, according to the filing by Hernandez. Apple last week indicated it was trimming its team but that it remained committed to the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)