Tesla shares fall after surprise CFO exit

Shares of Motors were under pressure Thursday following the surprise replacement of the company's

announced the shift in the final moments of an earnings conference call on Wednesday night, saying Deepak Ahuja, 56, would be replaced by Zach Kirkhorn, currently a Ahuja's departure follows other turnover at the hard-charging Musk's company.

shares were down 0.4 percent at $307.42 at mid-morning after falling as much as 4.8 percent earlier in the session.

A note from highlighted the exit as a key disappointment following Tesla's mixed results, citing the outgoing executive's "long experience" and 11 years at the company.

Ahuja "provided relative stability to the firm's staff that has otherwise seen a great deal of churn," the JPMorgan note said.

A Canaccord Genuity note said Ahuja's exit was "likely to stir investor concerns around corporate culture of Tesla, which has been a concern in the past." Kirkhorn, 34, who started at in 2010 and returned after a stint at Harvard Business School, told analysts the company was in a "strong" financial position.

"We have enough cash to continue launching new programs and developing new technologies and we're able to service upcoming debt obligations with our forecasted cash flows," he said.

Tesla on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profits of $139.6 million, up from a loss of $675.4 million in the year-ago period. Revenues more than doubled to $7.2 billion, reflecting the ramp-up of the company's Model 3 sedan.

Musk remained upbeat about the company's prospects and sales, saying that while 2018 was a challenging year, it also was the most successful.

