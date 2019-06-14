JUST IN
Regime and Russia bombardment kills 28 in northwest Syria: monitor

AFP  |  Beirut 

Regime and Russian air strikes and shelling killed at least 28 people including seven civilians in embattled northwest Syria, a war monitor said Friday, despite a ceasefire announced by Moscow.

The civilians were killed in regime air strikes and shelling on the south of Idlib province and the north of Hama province Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Russian and regime air strikes also killed 21 jihadist and Islamist fighters in the same region the same day, the Britain-based monitor added.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 15:40 IST

