Reliance, BP to develop deepest gas find in KG-D6 block by 2022

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries and its partner BP plc of UK Tuesday announced sanction for development of their deepest gas discovery in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block.

MJ, or D55, development is the third project that the partners have taken up to revive flagging natural gas production from KG-D6 block.

"Together the three projects are expected to develop a total of about 3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of discovered gas resources with a total investment of circa Rs 35,000 crore (USD 5 billion)," the companies said in a statement.

These projects together, when fully developed, will bring about 1 billion cubic feet a day of new domestic gas onstream, phased over 2020-2022, they added.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 19:45 IST

