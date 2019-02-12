Reliance Defence rejects Rahul's charges, says 'proposed MoU' cited by him not on Rafale

Defence on Tuesday said the "proposed MoU" mentioned in a purported email cited by in his fresh allegations on the Rafale deal was a reference to its cooperation with Helicopter and had "no connection" with the fighter jet contract.

Gandhi on Tuesday accused of "treason" and violating the by acting as Anil Ambani's "middleman" in the Rafale jet contract, citing an email to claim the was aware of the deal days before and finalised it.

"Purported email being referred by the Party is regarding the discussion between and Defence regarding Civil & Defence Helicopter Programs under 'Make in India'," a Defence said in a statement.

Gandhi released to the media an email dated March 28, 2015 purportedly written by to three recipients with the subject line "Ambani".

He claimed the email showed Ambani visited then French Jean-Yves Le Drian's office and mentioned an "MoU in preparation and the intention to sign during the PM visit (to France)".

"The discussion on proposed MoU was clearly with reference to cooperation between and Reliance. It had no connection whatsoever with Government to Government Agreement between and for 36 Rafale aircraft," the Reliance Defence said.

It is in public domain that has partnered with for the Military Helicopter Programme, the added.

"Also, for the record, the MoU for Rafale was signed between and on January 25 2016 and not in April 2015.

"From the above, it is evident that the facts are being deliberately twisted and reality being ignored," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)