Renault India launches updated SUV Duster, price starts at Rs 8 lakh

French auto major Renault Monday launched the updated version of its popular Duster in India, priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Duster is equipped with 25 brand new features and technology enhancements, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto infotainment with voice recognition and EcoGuide along with safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist, Renaut India said in a statement.

The model is available in two engine options of 1.5 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel. While the petrol version has an option for CVT automatic transmission, the diesel also has an automated manual transmission option, the company added.

Commenting on the launch, Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said, "Duster plays a pivotal role in our product portfolio and has the widest offering in the segment, enabling us to cater to evolving customer needs. We are confident that the new Duster will resonate well with discerning Indian customers".

He further said the company has a clear goal of growing the Renault brand in India.

"Towards this, we are strategically strengthening our product range, expanding our network reach and initiating pioneering measures to ensure customer delight," Mamillapalle added.