Renault launches BS-VI compliant Duster, price starts at Rs 849,000

French auto major on Tuesday said it has launched BS-VI version of its popular SUV Duster in India with price starting at Rs 8.49 lakh.

The BS-VI version of Duster will be available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 5-speed manual transmission in three variants with the top end priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, India said in a statement.

The company has already launched BS-VI complaint versions of its other models Kwid and Triber in January.

Duster is one of the mainstays of Renault's product portfolio in India.