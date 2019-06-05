Replace Gehlot with Pilot as CM: R'sthan Cong MLA

Amid the rift in the over the Lok Sabha debacle, a party Wednesday said should be replaced with his deputy as the minister.

Todabhim said the minister should bear the responsibility for the election drubbing after the party failed to bag any of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"A minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power and when it is in the opposition, the responsibility lies with the party president," Meena told reporters at the party office here.

The MLA, however, said it was his individual opinion that should be made the CM.

On Tuesday, Meena had expressed displeasure over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks in a TV interview that his deputy and state chief should take responsibility for his son Vaibhav Gehlot's defeat from Jodhpur, suggesting that it was against the interest of the party.

Of the 25 in the state, the BJP won 24 and its alliance partner won one in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

