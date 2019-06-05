Japanese police arrest 7 Chinese in mass drug smuggling

Japanese authorities have arrested seven Chinese men on suspicion of what was believed to be a record amount of stimulants by ship-to-ship transfers.

police said Wednesday that seven Chinese aged 24-40 were arrested this week on suspicion of illegally possessing "large amounts" of stimulants on the Izu coast, west of

They allegedly smuggled nearly 1 ton of amphetamines, a record one-time seizure in estimated to be worth 60 billion yen ($550 million), according to Japan's NHK broadcaster. The drug was believed to have been smuggled from Hong Kong, NHK said.

The amount of the is about the same as an annual total in the last three years. Last year, Japanese authorities seized 1.1 tons of smuggled stimulants, according to the

Police on a stakeout arrested the men while they were unloading bags from their boat on the coast, reported.

The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into international drug rings and gangster groups following reports of suspicious ships spotted in the area.

The previous record one-time seizure was about 600 kilograms (1,320 pounds) of stimulants on a boat docked at a port on Okinawa, southern

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)