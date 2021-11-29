Thane resident tests Covid positive after returning from S Africa: Official

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A man helps his son wear a mask at a testing centre for Covid-19 in a bus station in Bengaluru. Karnataka is increasing tests at bus and railway stations for new Covid-19 variant Omicron. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
A man who returned from South Africa to Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra recently has tested positive for coronavirus, a Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said on Sunday.

It is not confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was identified as the variant of concern by the WHO, the official said.

The man had travelled from Cape Town to Dombivali on November 24.

"He underwent a COVID-19 test which returned positive," the official added.

The man didn't come in contact with anyone after returning from South Africa, Dr Pratiba Panpatil, Medical Officer, KDMC, told reporters.

The patient is currently admitted at the Art Gallery isolation centre of the KDMC, the official said.

"The KDMC health department is on alert. We are prepared to deal with the new variant," Dr Panpail added.

First Published: Mon, November 29 2021. 07:48 IST

