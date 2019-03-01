Residents celebrate fighter pilot's imminent release

Patriotic slogans rent the air and people burst crackers and distributed sweets at this suburban Madambakkan locality Friday as they welcomed the of Wing Abhinandan Varthaman's imminent release from Pakistan's custody.

Varthaman's was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He was subsequently captured on the Pakistani side of the LoC.

The pilot is scheduled to be handed over to at the Attari-Wagah border in on Friday.

of his capture sent residents of Jalvayu Vihar, a gated community of retired defence personnel, where the fighter pilot's parents are staying, into a sombre mood.

But his imminent release Friday cheered residents as they hit the streets by bursting crackers and exchanging sweets.

A group of people gathered outside the gate of Jalvayu Vihar, some 25 km from the city.

They raised patriotic slogans like 'Bharath Mata ki jai", burst crackers and also distributed sweets soon after television channels telecast the that the Indian Air Force pilot left in a convoy comprising vehicles of the officials for the Wagah Border to be handed over to

Chander, a retired and a resident of Jalvayu Vihar, said it was a wonderful moment for those in the locality as they had been praying for his safe return.

"We all here were sad after Abhi's (Abhinandan) capture and visited the house of his parents to express our solidarity with them.

We prayed for his safe return and our prayers have been answered. We wish him long life," he said.

also said the past two days were testing times for Abhinandan's parents but they were confident of their son returning.

"Many of us are aware that Abhinandan's parents had a tough time dealing with things, but they were brave and confident that he would return," he added.

Yashoda, who lives near Jalvayu Vihar, said the pilot's imminent return was a moment to celebrate in the locality, adding everyone was worried about his safety.

LSS Mohan, a and resident, said he was overjoyed to learn about Abhinandan's imminent release, adding it was a victory for the country.

"We are very happy for Abhinandan and his family. We were anxious but his parents were confident of seeing him back. He is a brave man. His imminent release is a victory for India," he added.

K Mohandass, a former IAF and a resident of Madambakkam, said the people in the locality were praying for Abhinandan's well-being and his return is something to celebrate.

"I have known their parents for a long time.It is an Air Force family and they have served the country with distinction," he said.

G Murugesan, a shop-owner, said the locality has been buzzing with activity for a couple of days, a rare thing for a place known for its tranquility.

"A lot of people, including some ministers, politicians and VIPs came calling...," he said.

