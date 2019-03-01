11 flights to and from Delhi cancelled due to Pakistan airspace closure

Eleven flights, either arriving at or departing from Delhi, were cancelled due to closure of airspace on Friday, officials said here.

Due to the airspace being closed, there were "22 departures and 17 arrivals that were late" at the on Friday, they said.

"Five flights, which planned to depart from on March 1, had to be cancelled due to closure of airspace. Similarly, six flights, which planned to arrive at on Friday, had to be cancelled for the same reason," the officials said.

Pakistan's Civil Authority announced Friday that flight operations at Islamabad, Karachi, and airports have resumed.

However, the eastern side airports - Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and -- will remain closed till March 4, it added.

The closure of Pakistan airspace left thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide and over 700 international and domestic flights were cancelled during the last three days to and from Pakistan, including flights to

officials said a flight, which had to arrive at 2:10 pm here from on Friday, was cancelled. Consequently, the flight, which was scheduled to return at 3.30 pm, was cancelled too, according to the officials.

They said flight, which had to arrive at Delhi from at 4:05 am, was cancelled and the return flight at 6:05 am was also cancelled, they said.

Similarly, flight KC907 from the to Delhi was cancelled on Friday. The return flight to was also cancelled, the officials said.

The Swiss flight, which had to arrive from at 12:45 am, was also cancelled, according to officials.

The Delhi to flight of SpiceJet, which had to depart at 8.50 am on Friday, was cancelled due to Pakistan airspace being closed, they said.

The officials said as a result of the closure of airspace, the airline's returning flight from to Delhi was cancelled too, they added.

The flight, which had to arrive at from at 1.15 am on Friday, was cancelled. The return flight scheduled to depart from Delhi at 2.45 am was also cancelled, the officials said.

