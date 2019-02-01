RESONites Create History With 100 Percentile Performance for 3 Consecutive Years in JEE Main

/ -- RESONite Shubhankar Gambhir secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2019 - Jan Attempt



Resonance is one of the leading Institutes for students preparing for medical and entrance examination. In JEE (Main) 2019, Resonance produced pre-eminent results, which is a proud moment for the Institute. On this wonderful occasion, Founder and of Resonance, Mr. informed, "Every year Resonance is giving brilliant results and is setting some great parameters. And the result of JEE (Main) 2019 (January Attempt) is one great example."



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679277/Resonance_Logo.jpg )He added, Resonance stands high for the 3rd time in a row. Students of Resonance secured 100 Percentile in 3 consecutive years from Yearlong Classroom Contact Program (YCCP). Kalpit Veerwal in 2017, Pawan Goyal in 2018, and now Shubhankar Gambhir in 2019 secured 100 percentile. Shubhankar Gambhir, classroom student of Resonance and a resident of has been studying in Resonance since class 10th.

- From the data retrieved until now, 989 students secured 99 & above percentile (658 from Classroom and 331 from Program).

- 4869 students secured 95 & above percentile (3511 from Classroom and 1358 from Program).

- 9 students secured 99.99 percentile. 8 students secured 100 percentile in Mathematics. 3 students secured 100 percentile in Physics. 1 student secured 100 percentile in Chemistry.

- State Topper, Kartikeya Chandra from Resonance Study Centre secured 96.79 percentile.

- Vidharbha Topper, from Study Centre secured 99.99 percentile.

- City Topper, Naman Porwal from Resonance Study Centre secured 99.92 percentile.

- City Topper, Gajanan from Resonance Study Centre secured 99.93 percentile.

- In JEE (Main) 2019 January Attempt, students of JNV, Bundi gave brilliant performance yet again. 3 students from JNV, Bundi secured above 300 marks.

JEE Main 2019 - January Attempt - wise Results. Total 658 Classroom students secured 99 & above percentile : Kota: 442 | :29 | :26 | : 20 | : 20 | : 18 | : 16 | : 13 | BASE : 11 | : 11 | Ahmedabad :09 | Kolkata : 06 | :06 | : 04 | : 03 | :03 | :03 | : 03 | : 03 | Chandarpur : 02 | Gwalior : 02 | : 02 | : 02 | 02 | : 1 | Thiruvananthapuram : 1



JEE Main 2019 - January Attempt - wise Results. Total 3511 Classroom students secured 95 & above percentile : Kota: 2349 | :176 | Udaipur :119| : 82 | : 108 | : 63 | : 122 | : 55 | BASE : 59 | : 50 | Ahmedabad :46 | Kolkata : 25 | :64 | : 14 | : 16 | :24 | :13 | : 15 | : 05 | Chandarpur : 11 | Gwalior : 05 | Hydrabad : 22 | : 07 | Raipur 14 | : 06 |Thiruvananthapuram : 04 | Agartala : 01 | Aurangabad : 04 | Bhubaneswar : 07 | Chennai : 06 | Gangapurcity 03 | Guwahati : 03 | : 06 | : 02 | Vishakhapatnam : 05



Mr. congratulated all the students for their success. He hoped for their bright future and stated that Resonance will continue to encourage the students and will provide the best so that they can give their best in every examination.

About Resonance



was established on 11th April, 2001 in The institute was named as Resonance with the commitment to enhance teaching to bring them in the frequency band of teachers so that resonance becomes a reality. Since its inception, the institute has risen beyond all the expectations in terms of volume and quality of results. The growth in number of student's enrolment in classroom coaching as well as selections in IIT-JEE is matchless as compared to any other institute in the country offering classroom courses for IIT-JEE coaching. The institute has its own study centers which offer Classroom Programmes for IIT-JEE at Kota, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandrapur, Delhi, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Patna, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Udaipur and The institute also offers classroom courses for AIPMT/AIIMS and CA/CS etc. coaching at selected study centres and Programmes through its Division looking at the need of students who cannot leave their native places for

Resonance is also offering coaching to students of class V to X through its PCCP Division and preparing students for competitive exams like NTSE, Olympiads, etc.

Students can take the Scholarship cum Entrance test ResoFAST on 10th February, 2019 to get admissions in Resonance with up to 90% scholarships in various classroom programs for JEE Advanced, JEE Main, NEET and AIIMS. For more information, please visit: https://

