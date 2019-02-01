HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Awarded With two Accolades at The Times of India Gadgets Now Awards

/ -- At a glittering awards ceremony organised by Gadgets Now, one of the leading technology websites, Mate20 Pro was awarded with honorary title of 'Best Innovative of the Year' and 'Best Camera of the Year' under the jury and people choice category.

The entry was shortlisted by a jury that included veterans from tech industry, such as Prasanto Kumar Roy, former VP, Subho Ray, President, IAMAI, Kishore Bhargava, CEO, Linkaxis Technologies, Nalin Mehta Editor, (Digital) and Manisha Singh, at Gadgets Now. Mate20 Pro has been awarded as the best innovative of the year for introducing many first innovations in the industry.

Delivering the best-in-class on device experience, the Mate 20 Pro is the perfect example of strength and style representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and innovation. The smartphone is powered by Huawei's densest and highest performing system on chip (SoC) to date-the 980. with the advanced 7nm process incorporating the powerful Cortex-A76-based CPU and Mali-G76 GPU, the SoC offers improved performance and a smooth user experience. The smartphone comes with the world's first 40W HUAWEI Super Charger that can charge the phone's long lasting 4200 mAh battery to 70% charge in 30 minutes. It also comes with feature like reverse charging.

With the world's first On board AI and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers. The new camera enables consumers to enjoy true macro performance without splurging for a dedicated macro lens. HUAWEI Mate20 Pro is the industry's first smartphone to support macro photography, capable of focusing on an object as close as 2.5cm-exceeding even the capability of the human eye.

The product has received over 11 awards across various categories - 'Phone of The Year' in the 91mobiles Smartphone Awards, In addition to this, HUAWEI Mate20 Pro was also bestowed awards by leading publications such as, Digit, Stuff, MKBHD, Headlines, among others.

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, and Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

