Respect SC decision to form mediation panel on Ayodhya dispute: Cong

The Friday said it respects the decision of the to refer the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi- land dispute case for mediation, and added that it should be final and binding on all parties.

accused the BJP of politicising the "faith-based issue for political gains for the past 27 years".

"Since 1992, BJP has kept the issue alive so as to be used in every election for political vote garnering and relegate the issue to the annals of history post-election -- to be revived again in the next election. We sincerely hope that people of will see through the duplicity and doublespeak of BJP," he said.

In a statement, Surjewala said, "The has unequivocally maintained that the decision of the in the case should be final & binding on all parties. We respect the decision to constitute a panel."



Giving another chance for mediation, the Friday ordered setting up a three-member panel headed by a former apex court F M I Kalifulla to explore a possible settlement of the decades-old politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi- land dispute in

Spiritual guru and founder of and Sriram Panchu, well known for his experience, will be the other two members of the panel. Interestingly, all the three men appointed by the apex court hail from where the dispute does not have much resonance.

The process in Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, around 7 km from the twin city of Ayodhya, will commence within a week and the panel will submit a progress report within four weeks, the top court said in its order that came ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

