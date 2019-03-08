Pleasant weather in Delhi, maximum temperature at 26.5 deg C

Pleasant conditions prevailed in the national capital on Friday with the maximum settling at 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The minimum was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, said a department official.

The humidity oscillated between 95 and 43 per cent.

The office has forecast mist in the morning followed by mainly clear skies.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 26 and 11 degrees respectively," the weatherman said.

Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 26 and 9 degrees respectively.

