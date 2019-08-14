JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Muzaffarnagar riots: UP seeks details of cases against BJP MLA Sangeet Som
Business Standard

Kashmir situation under control but curbs to continue for a while: J&K ADG

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir, article 370

Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely lifted but curbs will continue in some places in Kashmir for a while longer, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said on Wednesday.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said.

"Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed. They will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime," he said at a press conference here.

There have been only a few pellet injuries that have been treated, he said.
First Published: Wed, August 14 2019. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU