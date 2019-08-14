Kashmir situation under control but curbs to continue for a while: J&K ADG

-
ALSO READ
We have lost our identity, say many Kashmiris after Article 370 scrapped
Letter to BS: Economic benefits stand out amid euphoria over Article 370
Letter to BS: Maintaining peace in Kashmir will be a formidable challenge
Letter to BS: Modi govt has taken a bold step in scrapping Article 370
Letter to BS: Good luck, PM Modi; revoking Article 370 is your great gamble
-
Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely lifted but curbs will continue in some places in Kashmir for a while longer, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said on Wednesday.
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said.
"Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed. They will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime," he said at a press conference here.
There have been only a few pellet injuries that have been treated, he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU