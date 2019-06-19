Oppn seeks life imprisonment for food, juice adulterers

Opposition members on Wednesday demanded a provision of life imprisonment for those selling adulterated foods and juices.

The issue was raised by member in the state Assembly through a Calling Attention notice.

Deshmukh said theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during an inspection in the city recently found that majority of the samples of lemon and sugarcane juices being sold in the open were adulterated.

It was also observed that some farmers used the released from factories in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Dombivali township of neighbouring district to grow vegetables along the railway lines, he said.

Deshmukh said such acts posed a risk to people's lives and urged the government to take action.

said the had earlier recommended to the Centre that life imprisonment be awarded to those accused of adulterating milk.

Pawar also demanded life sentence for those selling adulterated foods and juices in the open and assured cooperation of opposition parties in bringing such a provision.

State and drug administration Jaykumar Rawal said in such cases, the licensing authority was the local civic body, but the was taking action whenever incidents of were brought to its notice.

From April to May this year, action was taken against 8,012 hawkers and 21,463 kg of items, 36,054 litre of lemon and 1,16,823 kg of ice were seized following inspections in Mumbai, he informed the House.

