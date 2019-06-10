Retired forest guard killed by elephant

A 72-year old retired man was trampled to death by a wild elephant, said Monday.

Thavasiappan, living in area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, entered the forest Sunday to search for his cattle which had strayed and saw the lone elephant, the officials said.

On seeing the elephant, the retired started running and the elephant chased him, and trampled him before escaping into the jungles, they said.

Thavasiappan fell down and sustained serious injuries.

Villagers saw him lying dead on Monday.

They informed the forest officials who came to the spot, and declared he had been killed by the elephant.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

