CBI director congratulates daughter of agency constable for winning bronze in Asiad
Retired subedar and his son get six years jail for abducting youth

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A fast track court here sentenced a retired Army subedar and son to six years imprisonment for abducting a youth here.

Judge Shabista Akil convicted retired Army subedar Shantu and his son, Rajkumar, Friday. Akil sentenced them to six years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

Government lawyer Anod Balyan said they abducted a youth, Niraj.

