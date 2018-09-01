Retired subedar and his son get six years jail for abducting youth

-
A fast track court here sentenced a retired Army subedar and son to six years imprisonment for abducting a youth here.
Judge Shabista Akil convicted retired Army subedar Shantu and his son, Rajkumar, Friday. Akil sentenced them to six years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.
Government lawyer Anod Balyan said they abducted a youth, Niraj.
