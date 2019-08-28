Revolt launches first electric bike RV400 with special payment plan

Electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp on Wednesday launched its first electric motorcycle RV400 with a special payment plan.

As part of the scheme, a customer will have to pay Rs 3,499 per month for 37 months to own the bike.

The RV400 comes with a host of introductory benefits such as unlimited battery warranty, free maintenance benefits, product warranty and insurance.

Revolt Intellicorp also introduced a second model -- Revolt RV300 at Rs 2,999 per month. Bookings for the bike will begin on Thursday.

"EVs are not just about a shift in vehicles but a shift in mindset for the consumer. Our promise of disrupting the mobility market in the true sense of Product and price is here," Revolt Intellicorp Founder Rahul Sharma said in a statement.

Sharma is the former co-founder of Micromax Informatics.

The company is starting with Delhi and Pune and will eventually move to the rest of the country, he added.

Deliveries of the RV400 will commence in September for the first batch in Delhi, pre-bookings for which began on June 25, 2019.

The RV400 is powered by lithium ion battery that generates 72V of power and enables the bike to have a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge with a top speed of 85 km/hr.

The RV400 battery can be fully charged within four hours. Revolt Intellicorp has a manufacturing facility at Manesar in Haryana with a capacity of 120,000 units annually.