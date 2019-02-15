Ridhima grabs first title of the season in Hero WPG Tour

Ridhima Dilawari rallied from a three-shot deficit to a three-shot win while Bishnoi slipped in the final round of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour's fourth leg here on Friday.

Ridhima carded a second successive one-over 73 but crashed to seven-over 79. Ridhima ended the week at two-over 218, while Gaurika, who had four runner-up finishes last season, added one more at 221.

It was a winning start for Ridhima, who was making her first appearance on the Tour this season.

Ridhima became the fourth winner this season, following Neha Tripathi, Gursimar Badwal and Tvesa Malik in the previous three legs. It was also Ridhima's third title on the Hero WPG Tour, following two in 2018, once each as an amateur and a pro.

Neha Tripathi (75) was third despite a double bogey finish, while (79), runner-up in the last two legs, also had a disappointing final round and was fourth.

On a rather tough scoring day, Gurimsar Badwal (77), winner the week before, was Tied-fifth with (79).

and were Tied-seventh, while Siddhi Kapoor and Smriti Mehra completed the Top-10.

Ridhima had five straight pars even as dropped a bogey and double bogey on the third and fourth, which wiped out her lead.

Ridhima birdied the sixth, while Gaurika double-bogeyed the seventh, but the former too double-bogeyed the eighth, yet when she turned for the final nine, she was one ahead.

Neha Tripathi is on top of the Hero Order of Merit with Rs 3,46,400 and she is a mere Rs 2,400 ahead of Amandeep Drall, who has Rs 3,44,000.

Gursimar Badwal is third with Rs 3,06,400 and Gaurika is fourth with Rs 2,36,800. Siddhi Kapoor with Rs 2,10,400 is fifth. Ridhima, who was playing her first event this season, took home Rs 1,44,000.

