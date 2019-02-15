J&K attack: Maha govt announces aid for kin of 2 slain jawans

Friday announced financial aid of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of two CRPF jawans from the state who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

made the announcement in district where he is on an visit, an in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Meanwhile, the tweeted the pictures of the martyred CRPF soldiers - and - natives of Malkapur and Lonar towns, respectively, in Buldhana district of the state.

Their families will get Rs 50 lakh each from the state government, the said.

The two were among the 40 paramilitary personnel killed in an audacious terror strike in South Kashmir's Pulwama district Thursday. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish- e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

also paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

" salutes these two brave soldiers and rest of the jawans who laid down their lives in service of the motherland," he tweeted.

