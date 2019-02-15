Pained by inhuman act perpetrated by terrorists: Pranab Mukherjee on Pulwama attack

A day after 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus in and Kashmir's district, former said on Friday that he was "pained by the inhuman act perpetrated by terrorists".

Releasing a compilation of speeches of Vice M Venkaiah in New Delhi, the former said, "We must stand together as a nation in this hour of grief."



The former president also said that the response of international community in condemning the terror attack in one voice would strengthen the resolve to fight terrorism.

The Pakistan-based terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from to

Alluding to Pakistan's role in Thursday's terror attack, said at the event that "our neighbour" has been "aiding, abetting, funding, training terror groups for long".

also stated that such an attempt to "destabilise and impede" the country's progress would no longer be tolerated.

The also said that terror reared its Thursday and Indians must stand together with a resolve to make every inch of "our motherland safer".

