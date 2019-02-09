Rights group: Egypt executes 3 Islamists tortured to confess

-
ALSO READ
Egypt hands Muslim Brotherhood leader another life sentence
Egypt freezes assets of Muslim Brotherhood charities
UN rights commissioner blasts Egypt's 75 death sentences
Egypt court upholds death sentence for 20 Brotherhood members
Egypt court sends 75 to death, 47 to life over 2013 protest
-
An international rights group says Egypt executed three Muslim Brotherhood members who were sentenced to death following torture and beatings to extract confessions.
Friday's statement from Human Rights Watch says families of the men were notified of their hanging on Thursday and asked to come to the morgue to pick up the bodies.
The three were convicted last year for the 2014 killing of a judge's son in the Nile Delta town of Mansoura.
HRW says a letter from one of the men was reportedly smuggled out of prison, describing torture and beatings.
Michael Page, deputy director at the New York-based group, says Egypt "committed a glaring injustice by executing three men who apparently gave 'confessions' extracted through electric shock and other torture."
There was no immediate comment from authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU