Quebec mosque shooter gets life, no parole for 40 years

A 29-year-old Canadian who perpetrated the worst attack on Muslims in the West, when he shot dead six worshippers at a mosque in in 2017, was sentenced to life in prison.

Alexandre Bissonnette, however, will have to wait 40 years -- longer than usual -- before he can apply for parole.

rejected a prosecution request for a 150-year sentence, which would have the longest ever in Canada, but also noted the killer's "visceral hatred of Muslim immigrants" in his decision.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)