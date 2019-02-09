British, Irish leaders to meet amid Brexit tensions

The British and Irish leaders are meeting to discuss the Irish border and mend fences amid a tense UK-EU standoff over

UK will dine with Irish in to press her case for changes to Britain's divorce deal with the EU.

rejected the agreement last month, largely over concerns about a provision designed to ensure an open border between the UK's Northern and EU member

Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29.

The bid for last-minute changes has exasperated EU leaders.

But the parties have at least agreed to keep talking.

The British and Irish attorneys general are holding talks Friday to see if there is any common ground on the border.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)