Rijiju promises team work with athletes and NSFs to bring sports revolution in country

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday said he would look to work with the athletes and federations collectively as a team to bring about a revolution in sports.

Rijiju, who took charge as sports minister on Friday, thanked all those who congratulated him on his new assignment.

"I sincerely thank all the sportspersons of India for the warm welcome and good wishes to me," Rijiju, a Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh, tweeted.

"I shall be working closely with you all and the Sports Federations to bring about a sports revolution and to introduce a sports culture in India. We are a team!" he wrote.

Several top sportspersons like Abhinav Bindra, Shiva Keshavan, Suresh Raina, Sunil Chhetri, Mirabai Chanu, Hima Das, Dipa Karmakar, Manika Batra had congratulated Rijiju on becoming the sports minister.

His predecessor in the sports ministry, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Indian Olympics Association had also congratulated him.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 20:50 IST

