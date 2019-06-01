Rijiju promises team work with athletes and NSFs to bring sports revolution in country

New Minister Saturday said he would look to work with the athletes and federations collectively as a team to bring about a revolution in

Rijiju, who took charge as minister on Friday, thanked all those who congratulated him on his new assignment.

"I sincerely thank all the sportspersons of for the warm welcome and good wishes to me," Rijiju, a from Arunachal Pradesh, tweeted.

"I shall be working closely with you all and the Sports Federations to bring about a sports revolution and to introduce a sports culture in We are a team!" he wrote.

Several top sportspersons like Abhinav Bindra, Shiva Keshavan, Suresh Raina, Sunil Chhetri, Mirabai Chanu, Hima Das, Dipa Karmakar, Manika Batra had congratulated Rijiju on becoming the

His predecessor in the sports ministry, had also congratulated him.

