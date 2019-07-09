Reliance Industries races past TCS to become most valued firm by m-cap

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday went past Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the most-valued firm in terms of market valuation.

RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) was at Rs 8,11,048.27 crore at the close of trade, which was Rs 11,246.23 crore more than that of TCS's Rs 7,99,802.04 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of settled at Rs 1,279.45, up 2.20 per cent on the BSE. Intra-day, it rose 2.55 per cent to Rs 1,283.85.

The scrip of TCS, however, fell by 2.05 per cent to close at Rs 2,131.45. During the day, it declined 3.95 per cent to Rs 2,090.

Both the have in the past also competed against each other for the most valued company status.

In the list of top-five domestic firms, was placed at the top of the pack followed by TCS, HDFC Bank (Rs 6,50,136.04 crore), HDFC (Rs 3,85,207.96 crore) and HUL (Rs 3,76,545.49 crore).

The m-cap of changes daily with stock price movement.