Q1 earnings preview: Combined net profit of Nifty50 firms may decline 2.5%

The financial year 2019-20 (FY20) is likely to start on poor note for Corporate India, with brokerages expecting a contraction in earnings and stagnation in revenue for India’s top listed companies. The combined net profit of Nifty50 companies (excluding oil and financials) is likely to decline by 2.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the April-June 2019 (first quarter, or Q1) quarter — their worst showing in the last nine quarters.

The companies’ combined net sales is likely to inch up by 1.8 per cent YoY, growing at the slowest pace in at least 14 quarters. In ...