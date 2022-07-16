Rashtriya Ispat Nigam floats global tender for coking coal and PCI supply

-
Steel maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) has floated a global tender for supply of coking coal and pulverised coal injection. The tender is for supply of 3.75 lakh metric tonne (MT) coking coal and 75,000 MT pulverised coal injection (PCI).
"Global tender notice for supply of imported coking and PCI coal. Sealed tenders are invited for supply of 3.75 lakh MT coking coal and 75,000 MT PCI with the shipping tolerance of 10 per cent as per the specifications indicated in the tender document," an RINL notification said.
The last date to submit bids is July 27, 2022 before 10:30 a.m, the Visakhapatnam-based steel PSU said.
Interested parties can download the tender from the company's website, it said.
Coking coal is a raw material used to manufacture steel through blast furnace route while pulverised coal is used by steelmakers in the blast furnace as an auxiliary fuel.
PCI is a process that involves injecting large volumes of fine coal particles into the raceway of the blast furnace. Under Ministry of Steel, RINL is among top six steel producers in the country with an annual capacity of about 7.5 million tonne.
