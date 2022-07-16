Rashtriya Ispat Nigam floats global tender for coking coal and PCI supply

Steel maker (RINL) has floated a global tender for supply of and pulverised coal injection. The tender is for supply of 3.75 lakh metric tonne (MT) and 75,000 MT pulverised coal injection (PCI).

"Global tender notice for supply of imported coking and PCI coal. Sealed tenders are invited for supply of 3.75 lakh MT and 75,000 MT PCI with the shipping tolerance of 10 per cent as per the specifications indicated in the tender document," an notification said.

The last date to submit bids is July 27, 2022 before 10:30 a.m, the Visakhapatnam-based steel PSU said.

Interested parties can download the tender from the company's website, it said.

Coking coal is a raw material used to manufacture steel through blast furnace route while pulverised coal is used by steelmakers in the blast furnace as an auxiliary fuel.

PCI is a process that involves injecting large volumes of fine coal particles into the raceway of the blast furnace. Under Ministry of Steel, is among top six steel producers in the country with an annual capacity of about 7.5 million tonne.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)