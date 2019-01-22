JUST IN
Business Standard

Rishabh Pant named ICC's Emerging Cricketer of 2018

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

India's fast-rising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was Tuesday named the International Cricket Council's Emerging Player of the Year in the world body's annual awards.

The 21-year-old Pant was picked by the ICC's voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018.

He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England, and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December.

He was also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 11:25 IST

