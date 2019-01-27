Risk of imminent rupture at another Brazil mining dam

An alarm warning of an imminent rupture was activated early Sunday in Brumadinho, the same Brazilian community where a collapsed killing 34 and leaving some 300 missing, firefighters and the company said.

The alarm went off at 5:30 am (0730 GMT) warning of dangerously high water levels at a that is part of the Corrego do Feijao complex, a statement by the mining company said. A dam at the same mining site burst Friday, spewing millions of tons of sludge, sweeping away and burying buildings and people in its path.

Firefighters said they were evacuating communities near the dam.

