Risk of imminent rupture at another Brazil mining dam

AFP  |  Brumadinho 

An alarm warning of an imminent mining dam rupture was activated early Sunday in Brumadinho, the same Brazilian community where a dam collapsed killing 34 and leaving some 300 missing, firefighters and the mining company said.

The alarm went off at 5:30 am (0730 GMT) warning of dangerously high water levels at a dam that is part of the Corrego do Feijao mining complex, a statement by the Vale mining company said. A dam at the same mining site burst Friday, spewing millions of tons of sludge, sweeping away and burying buildings and people in its path.

Firefighters said they were evacuating communities near the dam.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 15:35 IST

