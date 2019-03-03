Rival Israel rallies after Netanyahu indictment

Opponents and supporters of Israeli took to the streets on Saturday evening after the country's said he intended to file graft charges against him.

In central Tel Aviv, loyalists waved blue and white flags and carried placards, reading "Netanyahu, the people are with you" and "Netanyahu, my prime minister".

Separated from them by a police cordon, opponents waved signs proclaiming "Crime Minister" and "Time for to Go", an said.

Police declined to give an estimate of numbers.

Under Israeli law, the is not obliged to resign unless he is charged, convicted and loses all appeals -- a lengthy process.

Netanyahu is running for a fifth term in an April

He said after the attorney general's Thursday announcement that he planned on being for a long time to come, despite the allegations.

In Ramle, near Tel Aviv, opposition Labour activists projected onto a wall of the a giant message, reading "Netanyahu, is ashamed", a party statement said.

The facility is where former served time for corruption and ex- was incarcerated for rape and other sexual offences.

Traffic in was diverted from sidestreets adjacent to Netanyahu's official residence, where another group was demonstrating, a police statement said.

They were protesting a deal he has brokered to improve the election chances of a party widely condemned as racist.

Netanyahu last week mentored an agreement for an electoral alliance between Jewish Power and two other far-right groupings, which would make it easier for the controversial party to cross the vote threshhold for a parliamentary seat.

