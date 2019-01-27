Israel recognises Venezuela opposition leader as president: Netanyahu

JUST IN
AFP  |  Jerusalem 

Israel on Sunday officially recognised Venezuela's National Assembly chief Juan Guaido as president, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, following close ally Washington in endorsing the opposition leader.

Netanyahu announced in an online video that Israel was joining the United States, Canada and a host of South American countries "in recognising the new leadership in Venezuela".

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 21:20 IST

