RJ govt examining committee's report on formation of new districts: Minister

Revenue informed the legislative assembly Monday that the government was examining a report prepared by a high level committee on the formation of new districts in the state.

Replying to a question on the formation of new districts, he informed the House that the committee set up by a government order of January 20, 2014 had submitted its report in 2018 and it was being examined.

During the question hour, the said any decision on formation of new districts will be taken on the basis of financial resources and administrative requirement.

"Appropriate decision will be taken as per the administrative requirement and availability of financial resources," he said.

