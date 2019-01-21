Patnaik writes to Goyal for realignment of rail route

The government Monday wrote to the Centre seeking change in route alignment of the Balasore- broad gauge rail project.

The project, sanctioned in 2011, has not kicked off yet due of land acquisition issues in neighbouring West Bengal, said.

Of the 41-kilometre rail stretch, seven km is set to run through and the rest through

In his letter to Piyush Goyal, Patnaik assured him that the state will provide necessary support for acquiring land if the proposal is approved.

"As this important project in has been stalled for more than seven years, I would request you to kindly intervene into the matter and take an early decision to change the alignment so that the route may entirely pass through Odisha," Patnaik said.

The also reminded Goyal that he had written to the prime minister, too, on a previous occasion with the same request.

In 2011, in a communication to the then PM, the CM had proposed that the route pass through Odisha, touching pilgrim and tourist sites such as Bhusandheswar, Chandaneswar and Talsari-Udayapur beach, before entering in Bengal.

The alignment will not just help in boosting tourism but aid in improving socio-economic condition of the region, he had added.

