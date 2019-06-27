Rly union members to wear black badges to work from July 1-6 in protest against corporatisation

Members of all the railway unions in the country will wear black badges to work from July 1 to July 6 in protest against the railways' proposal to hive off its production units into corporate entities.

A statement from the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) said it had instructed the general secretaries of its affiliated unions to protest against the move.

It added that the formation of the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company was nothing but a "clear step to hand over the well established railway production units to private owners" through an intermediate phase of corporatisation thereof.

"Apart from this, the Railway Board has also issued arbitrary orders to close down all the railway printing presses, despite assurances given to the AIRF...Further, handing over of some trains to the IRCTC for passenger management and onboard services in toto is also a step to allow private companies in train operations, which is likely to result in a fast deterioration of the financial health of the Indian Railways," the statement said.

It further said the matter was discussed at all levels of the Railway Board.

"There is an urgent need to lodge forceful protests in the fields all over the country, for which it is felt necessary that agitation programmes be organised at the branch level in protest of the above moves of the Railway Board," the statement undersigned by AIRF general secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra said and urged the members of the railway unions to wear black badges to work from July 1 to July 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)