RPF gets Group A status, renamed Indian Railway Protection Force Service

The Railways has renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service.
The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.
"Consequent upon grant of organized group A status ( OGAS) to RPF in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honourable court's orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service," the order stated.
