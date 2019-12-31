RPF gets Group A status, renamed Indian Railway Protection Force Service

The Railways has renamed its security force (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service.

The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.

"Consequent upon grant of organized group A status ( OGAS) to in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honourable court's orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service," the order stated.

