RPF gets Group A status, renamed Indian Railway Protection Force Service

An official order was issued on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crime on the railways isn't only about passenger trains. There are good trains, yards, platforms and waiting rooms too
The Railways has renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service.

The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.

"Consequent upon grant of organized group A status ( OGAS) to RPF in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honourable court's orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service," the order stated.

First Published: Tue, December 31 2019. 15:35 IST

