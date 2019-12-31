JUST IN
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as India's 28th Army chief, succeeds Rawat
Business Standard

Govt creates new Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by Gen Rawat

The new department will have under it works relating to the three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bipin Rawat
India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat inspects the Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in New Delhi

The government has created a Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The new department will have under it works relating to the three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- and procurement exclusive to the services, except capital acquisitions, according to prevalent rules and procedures, it said.
First Published: Tue, December 31 2019. 12:55 IST

