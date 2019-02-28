Ro-Ro ship service launched across Brahmaputra

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Thursday launched Ro-Ro ship service between this city and North Guwahati town in Kamrup district across the river Brahmaputra.
The Inland Water Transport Department of the state government would operate four Ro-Ro vessels which would carry passengers and cars.
Speaking about the importance of North Guwahati, Sonowal said the place had witnessed a great war where Ahom kingdom's general Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughals.
"Therefore, this place personified courage, valour and is a testimony of a glorious history", he said.
"Ever since the present BJP-led government has come to power, it has been working passionately to bring about all round development in all sectors of the state", Sonowal said.
In the programme, the chief minister also distributed land pattas to 225 families displaced because of setting up of the IIT-Guwahati in 1994.
He also laid the foundation stone of North Guwahati Stadium, inaugurated the Affordable and Nourishment Assistance (ANNA) scheme and unveiled the website of Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society.
