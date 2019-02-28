IAF shows missile pieces as evidence to prove use of F-16s by Pak

The Indian Air Force on Thursday displayed parts of an AMRAAM beyond visual range as evidence to "conclusively" prove that deployed US-manufactured fighter jets during an aerial raid targeting Indian military installations in Kashmir.

had on Wednesday categorically said that no fighter jets were used and denied that one of its planes had been downed by the IAF.

"There is enough evidence to show that F-16s were used in this mission and is trying to hide this fact. Also, parts of AMRAAM which is carried only on the F-16s in were recovered East of Rajouri within the Indian territory," R G K Kapoor, assistant chief of Air Staff, told a news conference.

The IAF also showed pieces of the the AMRAAM missile, fired by Pakistani F-16, at the first joint news by the three services after Pakistani fighter jets targeted Indian military installations in an air raid on Wednesday.

"The fact remains that one of PAF was shot down by an IAF Bison aircraft," said the

The US had barred Pakistan from using the F-16s against any third country and it was only allowed to operate the fighter in self defence and for anti-terror missions, according to officials.

They said Pakistan does not have any other aircraft to deploy AMRAAM missiles.

"We can conclusively say that Pakistan used F-16s in the strike on Wednesday," Kapoor said.

He said Pakistani aircraft package which was part of the Wednesday's operation comprised F-16s and JF 17s and perhaps some Mirages and that India countered them with Bisons, 2000s and 30s.

Sources said Pakistan deployed around 24 aircraft out of which three came inside Indian airspace.

On Wednesday's operation by Pakistani Air Force, Kapoor said the Pakistani jets attempted to target military installations but IAF aircraft thwarted their plans.

"The PAF bombs have fallen in formation compounds, they were unable to cause any damage to our military installations," he said.

He said there have been many factually incorrect statements made by Pakistan after the retaliatory strike Wednesday including its initial claim that two IAF aircraft were shot down by Pakistan and three pilots were downed.

"This figure was later revised to two IAF aircraft and two pilots. The fact however, is that units had reported sighting two parachutes falling in the PoK which were of two F-16 pilots shot down by the IAF Bison.

"Pakistan later in the evening changed its statement to say that one Indian pilot was in their custody," he said.

He also rejected Pakistan's claims that they intentionally dropped weapons in open space where there was no human presence or military posts.