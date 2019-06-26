Road Min issues advisory to states for using colour coded stickers on vehicles based on fuels

-
The Road Transport and Highways Ministry Wednesday asked states to ensure implementation of hologram-based colour coded stickers on vehicles indicating nature of fuel they are using, as per direction of the apex court.
The Supreme Court in October last year had accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for hologram-based light blue colour sticker for vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel and orange sticker on diesel-run vehicles for quick identification.
"lt has been mandated that the background colour for the self-destructive type chromium based hologram sticker shall be orange and it shall be light blue for the petrol and CNG vehicles," the Ministry said in an advisory to states.
It added that in view of the direction of the Supreme Court and notification issued by this Ministry, it is once again requested to ensure compliance of the above directions of Supreme Court and to ensure use of colour coded stickers.
