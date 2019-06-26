JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

IOA and FIH chief Batra elected IOC member

Uco Bank sets recovery target of Rs 8000 cr from NPA in FY'20
Business Standard

Road Min issues advisory to states for using colour coded stickers on vehicles based on fuels

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry Wednesday asked states to ensure implementation of hologram-based colour coded stickers on vehicles indicating nature of fuel they are using, as per direction of the apex court.

The Supreme Court in October last year had accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for hologram-based light blue colour sticker for vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel and orange sticker on diesel-run vehicles for quick identification.

"lt has been mandated that the background colour for the self-destructive type chromium based hologram sticker shall be orange and it shall be light blue for the petrol and CNG vehicles," the Ministry said in an advisory to states.

It added that in view of the direction of the Supreme Court and notification issued by this Ministry, it is once again requested to ensure compliance of the above directions of Supreme Court and to ensure use of colour coded stickers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU