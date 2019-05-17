Rodriguez returning to 'Fast and Furious' after franchise hires female screenwriter

is reprising her role of in " 9" after managing to bring a female on board.

The actor, who has been attached with the action franchise since the beginning, had threatened to walk out of the in an 2017 post unless producers showed "some love to the women of the franchise on the next one".

"I felt like there was not enough of a female voice in the franchise. You should evolve with the times, not just pander to certain demographics that are stuck," she said at the Future of Equality Summit in

Justin Lin, who directed "Fast Five" and " 6", is returning to helm the ninth and tenth

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)