Rohit Shetty ropes in Abhimanyu Singh as 'Sooryavanshi' villain

has been cast as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Sooryavanshi", featuring Kumar in the lead.

Abhimanyu, who has started shooting for the film, said his character is "unpredictable and deadly".

"It's an interesting role. sir and I have known each other for a while now and it has been a great shoot from the first day. It was a serious scene and we had to complete it in a day, which we did.

"It was lovely shooting with sir and Rohit sir made me feel as if we have known each other for years," the said in a statement.

Abhimanyu made his big screen debut with the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed 2001 supernatural-thriller "Aks" and was more recently seen in the Sridevi-starrer "Mom".

"Sooryavanshi" is the third film Shetty's cop universe after "Singham" and Ranveer Singh's "Simmba".

The filmmaker is also planning to make a film centred on a female cop.

